PHOTO: Director Sekhar Kammula meets Dhanush in Hyderabad following the announcement of collaboration

The official announcement of a multi-lingual film of Kollywood superstar Dhanush and Tollywood's sensible director Sekhar Kammula caught everyone's attention and it made the headlines all over South India. The film will be produced on a grand scale by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao on Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (A Unit Of Asian Group) as Production No 4, will be shot and released simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages.

Now, at a time when we are waiting for updates about the film, the makers, director Sekhar Kammula and producers - Narayandas Narang, Sunil Narang, Bharat Narang, and P Ram Mohan have met Dhanush earlier today in Hyderabad. The Superstar is currently in Hyderabad for the shooting of his next, #D43.The team is in talks with some very big names of various languages and a top-notch technical team which will be announced very soon. The film is likely to go on floors sometime this year. Other details of the project will be unveiled later.

Apart from this, Dhanush has in his kitty, a film with his director brother Selvaraghavan titled Naane Varuven. It was announced by the makers of the film that the film will be rolled out in the month of August. More updates on it are expected to be announced by the makers soon. Apart from this, Dhanush has yet another film with Selvaraghavan, which is the sequel to the cult classic film Aayirathil Oruvan. Dhanush also has a Bollywood film in his pipeline titled Atrangi Re.

Credits :Pinkvilla

