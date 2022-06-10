PHOTO: Dulquer Salmaan kickstarts the weekend with a stunning selfie with his wife Amal Sufiya

Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan is also a loving husband to his wife Amal Sufiya. One of the most adored couples in Mollywood keeps on treating the fans with sneak peek from their time together. Yet again, the Hey Sinamika actor dropped a beautiful selfie with his better half. While Dulquer Salmaan looked all dapper in black, his lovely looked charming in a white ensemble.

Dulquer Salmaan and architect Amal Sufiya tied the knot on 22nd October 2011. In an interaction with Deccan Chronicle, the Salute star shared how he met his better half, "After I returned from the US, where I was finishing my studies, my folks were keen on getting me married. My friends and family suggested the name of one of my schoolmates, who was five years my junior. My friends started matching her bio-data with mine. It so happened that on many outings, I would notice the same girl again and again. Since I was bumping into her often, I felt it could be some celestial sign that I should get married to her. I mustered up the courage to ask her out for a coffee. I informed my parents about this girl. Both the families met and connected immediately. So I can say it is a love-cum-arranged marriage."

Meanwhile talking about his upcoming movies, Dulquer Salmaan has several promising projects in his kitty. He is busy with Raj & DK’s directorial web series, Guns & Gulaabs. The star will be sharing the screen with Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav in his next.

He further has the bilingual film Sita Ramam lined up for release, in which he will work alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur. Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the venture is touted to be a period love story set in 1964. Bankrolled by Swapna Movies and Vyjayanti Movies, the flick will release worldwide on 5 August this year.

