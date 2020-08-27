  1. Home
PHOTO: GV Prakash Kumar and Saidhavi’s little baby girl is the cutest thing you will see on internet today

Taking to his Twitter space, GV Prakash shared a photo of his little princess for the first time. The couple, who tied the knot after years of being in relationship, became parents in April this year.
Popular music composer GV Prakash Kumar, who has also acted in a couple of Tamil movies, welcomed his daughter along with his singer wife Saindhavi in the month of April. As soon as he shared the news, it took over the internet as fans congratulated the couple on becoming parents. Now, GV Prakash has shared a photo of their little bundle of joy on Twitter and fans of the singer can’t stop adoring it. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Here is my princess #Anvi ... @singersaindhavi @BhavaniSre.... photo by #mommyshotsamrita”

GV Prakash married his childhood friend and singer Saindhavi in 2013. The lovely couple was blessed with a baby girl on April 20. GV Prakash and Saindhavi were classmates in school and have been friends ever since. Meanwhile, on the work front, GV has a dozen films in his kitty as an actor, including Bachelor and Jail. Other than acting, he is also composing some high-profile projects as a music composer. He has composed music for Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru and Kanagana Ranaut's Thalaivi.

See the photo here:

He has been posting updates about his next films on his Twitter space. In a recent piece of news, it was revealed that he will be composing music for Suriya’s next film, Vaadivaasal too. Team Vaadivaasal has also kicked-start their pre-work, according to the film’s music composer GV Prakash Kumar. He also revealed that he has finished composing songs for Dhanush’s next film with director Karthik Naren and the songs have come out very well. Meanwhile, Saindhavi's last song was Ellu Vayal Pookalaye from Dhanush starrer Asuran in GV Prakash's music.

