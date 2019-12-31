PHOTO: Housefull 4 actress Pooja Hegde offers prayers to the Almighty ahead of New Year

Pooja Hegde has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen praying inside a church. Check out her latest picture.

New Year is just round the corner and it’s time for enjoying vacations and celebrating with near and dear ones. Just like others, celebs from the entertainment industry all over India have also been indulged in these celebrations to welcome the New Year right from the time of Christmas. This is the reason why their social media handles are abuzz with glimpses of exotic vacays, family gatherings, get together with friends and we are waiting eagerly for more updates!

South and Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde has also jetted off to Austria a few days back wherein she has been enjoying her solo vacation to the fullest. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress has also been treating her fans with pictures from the exotic location from time to time. Pooja has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen praying inside a church. The actress is seen fully engrossed in her prayers as she sits there while keeping her eyes closed.

Check out Pooja Hegde’s latest Instagram post below:

(ALSO READ: Ala Vaikuntapuramloo: Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's hook step in this Butta Bomma BTS video goes viral)

Pooja also writes along with the post, “Thanking the universe for the most amazing decade. One filled with love, change, lessons, success, failure and good health. Grateful.” On the work front, Pooja’s latest release Housefull 4 received tremendous response from the audiences and has been termed a super hit. She has some interesting projects coming up next year one of which is Jaan opposite Prabhas of Baahubali fame. Pooja will also star in Vaikunthapurramuloo co – starring Allu Arjun, , Jayaram and Nivetha Pethuraj in the lead roles.

Credits :Instagram

Read More