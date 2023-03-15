PHOTO: Indian cricketer Sanju Samson fulfills his 21-year-old dream, meets superstar Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth is the biggest superstar of South cinema and everybody loves him. Who is not a fan of him right? Indian cricketer Sanju Samson is the superstar's biggest fan as well. Since the age of 7, the cricketer has dreamt of meeting Rajinikanth and has finally fulfilled it.

On Monday, Sanju Samson took to Twitter and shared a pic with Rajinikanth as he met him in his residence. The cricketer's childhood dream came true after Rajinikanth personally invited him to his residence in Chennai. Sanju's 21-year-old dream has come true and his smile says it all.

Sharing a pic with Rajinikanth, who looks his best as usual in mundu, wrote, “At the age of 7 already being a Super Rajni fan, I told my parents… See one day I will go and meet Rajni sir in his house…After 21 years, that day has come when the Thalaivar invited me." Several people took to the comments section and wondered if Samson had been roped in for a role in Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth’s upcoming Tamil cricket-based drama, Laal Salaam.

Take a look at Rajinikanth and Sanju Samson's pic here

Rajinikanth's upcoming films

Lal Salaam marks the return of Aishwarya after 7 years. Rajinikanth is playing a cameo role in the film, whereas Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth will be seen in the lead roles. The movie has music by AR Rahman. The shoot of the film recently commenced in Chennai.

Apart from this, Rajinikanth is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The highly anticipated project, which is touted to be an action thriller, features Rajinikanth in the role of a jailer who is on a mission. Jailer also stars Shivrajkumar, Sanjay Dutt, Mohanlal, Ramya Krishnan, and Tamannaah Bhatia in key roles. Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff is also part of the film. Rajinikanth and Jackie Shroff are reuniting after 36 years. The duo previously worked together in the film, Uttar Dakshin.

ALSO READ: Jaya Bachchan reacts to RRR being called 'South Indian movie' after Naatu Naatu's Oscars win