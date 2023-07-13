PHOTO: Kajal Aggarwal and husband Gautam Kitchlu watch a ‘spectacular’ Novak Djokovic Wimbledon game

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, are at Wimbledon at the moment. The actress took to social media to share her experience attending Wimbledon and the tennis matches she has seen so far. She also shared pictures of herself with her family from her time there.

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu at the Wimbledon game

Kajal Aggarwal shared pictures of herself and her family having a fun time at Wimbledon. She also gave a rundown of the tennis matches that she had watched so far. While sharing pictures of the game via Instagram, Kajal also shared her experience watching the matches of Andrey Rublev, Novak Djokovic, Elina Monfils, and Rohan Bopanna.

Under her Instagram post, the Nene Raju Nene Mantri actress wrote, "Was super fun watching you @andreyrublev Big Congratulations @djokernole you were spectacular as usual! @elisvitolina, you are so inspiring! Your grit, hard work and determination makes witnessing your magic, so special ! You deserve this win and a lot more @rohanbopanna0403 was so good to see your brilliance in your doubles game, as always!"



Check out the pictures here:

Rohan Bopanna commented under Kajal’s post and thanked the actress for her support. He wrote, "Thank you very much for supporting Kajal" On a side note, it is good to see the actress taking some downtime in between her busy schedule. The actress has been busier than ever in her professional career, with multiple films lined up.

On the professional front

Kajal is set to star opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna in Bhagavanth Kesari and opposite Kamal Haasan in the sequel to Indian, Indian 2. Both films are expected to do well at the box office, but there is no guarantee about the part that she will get to play in them. Both films seem to cater to the male lead and their fans.

But the film that Kajal fans are most excited about is Satyabhama. The film will have the actress essay the titular character, Satyabhama. She is set to play a cop in the film, and the teaser showed her beating up the bad guys and taking charge of the situation.

Hopefully, Satyabhama is the beginning of a new leaf in Kajal’s cinematic journey.

