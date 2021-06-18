PHOTO: Kajal Aggarwal exposes husband Gautam Kitchlu on social media in the cutest way possible

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam have been sharing a glimpse about their married life on social media. Now, the actress has shared another cute update about herself waiting for Gautam while she is all ready to go out.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu never fail to grab our attention over their adorable chemistry. They got married in October 2020 and have been setting goals ever since. Be it spending time with family or going out on a dinner date, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam have been sharing a glimpse about their married life on social media. Now, the actress has shared another cute update about herself waiting for Gautam while she is all ready to go out. One can see, Kajal looking pretty as always in a floral print dress while Gautam gets ready. She writes, "When you're all ready, waiting and husband takes forever." Isn't it super cute?

Kajal and Gautam had a fairytale wedding though they opted for an intimate affair. Post the wedding, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu set up a new home and have moved into it already. Post the wedding Kajal penned a lovely note for her husband. She wrote, "And just like that, from ms to mrs! I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you."

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal was last seen alongside Vishnu Vishal in Mosagallu. The film was directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin and produced by Vishnu Manchu under the banner of AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory.

The stunner will be seen next in Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya also starring Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde. The film is directed by Siva Koratal. The makers had scheduled to release the film in May but had to postpone due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

