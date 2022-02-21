PHOTO: Kajal Aggarwal gets pampered by sister Nisha and husband Gautam Kitchlu at her baby shower

Soon-to-be mom, Kajal Aggarwal looked radiant during her baby shower yesterday. The Acharya star shared some pictures from the celebration with her loved ones. She recently shared another still posing with husband Gautam Kitchlu and sister Nisha Agarwal. Both Gautam and Nisha are showering the pregnant Kajal Aggarwal with love and affection.

Earlier, Kajal Aggarwal shared a photo holding beau Gautam Kitchlu along with the caption, “Godbharai”. As soon as the picture was up, fans went gaga over it and filled the comment section with heart emoticons. Other photographs from the mesmerising baby shower also surfaced on social media and we cannot stop gushing over them.

Check out the picture below:

Making the most of her maternity leave, Kajal Aggarwal and hubby Gautam Kitchlu took off to Dubai on a couple’s trip and even shared some memorable pictures from their time there.