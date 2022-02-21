PHOTO: Kajal Aggarwal gets pampered by sister Nisha and husband Gautam Kitchlu at her baby shower
Soon-to-be mom, Kajal Aggarwal looked radiant during her baby shower yesterday. The Acharya star shared some pictures from the celebration with her loved ones. She recently shared another still posing with husband Gautam Kitchlu and sister Nisha Agarwal. Both Gautam and Nisha are showering the pregnant Kajal Aggarwal with love and affection.
Earlier, Kajal Aggarwal shared a photo holding beau Gautam Kitchlu along with the caption, “Godbharai”. As soon as the picture was up, fans went gaga over it and filled the comment section with heart emoticons. Other photographs from the mesmerising baby shower also surfaced on social media and we cannot stop gushing over them.
Making the most of her maternity leave, Kajal Aggarwal and hubby Gautam Kitchlu took off to Dubai on a couple’s trip and even shared some memorable pictures from their time there.
Talking about her upcoming films, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the lead in Siva Koratala’s Acharya. With Chiranjeevi in the tutorial role and Ram Charan in the lead, the project will also have a special appearance by Pooja Hegde. Her other release includes Brinda's romantic drama, Hey Sinamika alongside Dulquer Salmaan. The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and is expected to release in theatres on 3 March.
Credits: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
