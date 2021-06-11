PHOTO: Kajal Aggarwal is gym ready as she flaunts her stylish workout outfit

At a time when her fans are eagerly waiting to see her on the big screens in the upcoming film Acharya, this new photo has come as a much needed treat.

By now we all know that Kajal Aggarwal is a fitness freak. She makes sure to never miss her workout sessions. Seeing her getting ready for her workout routine everyday phenomenon as she shares photo almost everyday, while giving us major fitness inspiration and she nails in every of her workout outfits. Talking about workout outfits, Kajal Aggarwal is nothing less than a fashion icon when it comes to choosing her outfits.

Be it a simple and classy fashion statement or elaborate designer outfits, Aggarwal has never failed to steal the show with her fashion game. In her most recent Instagram post, the stunner has shared a photo where she can be seen in a floral sporty outfit. In the photo, she can be seen posing beautifully for a selfie, giving us fashion cues. She also flaunted her beautiful skin sans makeup. At a time when her fans are eagerly waiting to see her on the big screens in the upcoming film Acharya, this new photo has come as a much needed treat.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya has Megastar Chiranjeevi as the male lead, while Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde will be seen playing extended cameo roles. Kajal joined the sets shortly before the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed. In Tamil, she has a couple of films in her kitty namely Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan and Hey Sinamika with Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari. Last week, it was announced that Kajal will be playing the lead role in a Hindi film titled Uma.

