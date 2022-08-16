PHOTO: Kajal Aggarwal invited to Independence Day celebration as a Chief Guest with husband Gautam Kitchlu

The entire nation celebrated India's 75th Independence Day with full zeal yesterday. Collaborating the day, numerous South stars posted congratulatory wishes on social media. Kajal Aggarwal also attended an event as a Chief Guest. She was accompanied by her husband Gautam Kitchlu. While the Hey Sinamika star glowed in pink embellished ethnic wear, the businessman opted for a desi look with a white shirt and red jacket.

On the other hand, the Mosagalla actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport a few days back. Her off-duty look included a white T-shirt and blue denim paired with a blue denim jacket. The stunner kept her hair open and donned white studs.

Check out the picture below:

After a long maternity break, Kajal Aggarwal recently announced that she will be a part of Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 as the leading lady. The sequel to the 1996 blockbuster drama Indian came to a standstill after a massive accident took place on the sets of this action thriller, leading to the death of some crew members. Kamal Haasan even went to the U.S to get the project on track, and his hard work has paid off.

Not too long ago, Kamal Haasan was asked about reviving Indian 2 during an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. He replied to this, “Indian 2 will happen. We are all working on it, we are all talking to Lyca Production. They are also keen to shoot, so now it’s just a question of getting everything together on the logistic front.”

Kajal Aggarwal was last seen on the big screens in Dulquer Salmaan-led Hey Sinamika. Additionally, Kamal Haasan delivered a massive hit in the form of Vikram.

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal opts for a denim look as she gets clicked at airport; PICS