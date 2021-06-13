Photo: Kajal Aggarwal looks as pretty as a blooming flower in pink

Kajal Aggarwal has shared another pretty photo with barely any makeup and clearly, she is blessed with gorgeous features.

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the few actresses in the industry who loves keeping her look as natural as she can when off duty. Be it at the airport or sharing candid photos while at home, Kajal prefers to go without makeup as much as possible. The stunner has shared another pretty photo with barely any makeup and clearly, she is blessed with gorgeous features. Kajal Aggarwal looks stunning and is a blooming flower in pink.

One can see in the photo, Kajal is looking sporting a pink top with her hair in open soft curls. The Singham actress has always hit the headlines over her natural and gorgeous skin. Be it for her style statement, roles in the films or glowing skin, she sure knows how to turn enough heads with her presence. Check out Kajal's latest photo below and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Take a look:

Indeed a perfect Sunday morning treat, isn't it?

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen sharing the screen space with megastar Chiranjeevi in their much-awaited film, Acharya. The film is directed by Siva Koratala and it also stars Ram Charan in an important role while Pooja Hegde will be seen in a cameo.

Acharya was scheduled to release in April but due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the makers decided to postpone it.

