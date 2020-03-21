PHOTO: Kajal Aggarwal spends her self quarantine period rereading favourite books amid Coronavirus outbreak

Kajal Aggarwal has started rereading her old favorite books in her self-quarantine period amid the Coronavirus scare. She has also shared a picture on her Instagram handle.

The self-quarantine period has begun and people have resorted to the same owing to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Just like others, our beloved celebs from the entertainment industry have also adopted all precautionary measures to stop the deadly virus from spreading to further people. Self-isolation including social distancing is the call of the hour and everyone seems to be following it rigorously. Southern beauty Kajal Aggarwal is currently making the most of the self-quarantine period by reliving her old hobbies.

The Indian 2 actress has started rereading her old favorite books as an alternative to kill her boredom as a part of the self-quarantine period. Kajal has also shared a picture on her Instagram handle which shows a book titled ‘The Code of the Woosters.’ After having a look at the background of the picture, it seems like the actress’s bedroom in which she is making the most of her time indulging in old books and rereading them.

On the professional front, Kajal Aggarwal has some interesting projects coming up this year. She will be seen alongside Vishnu Manchu in Mosagallu which also features Bollywood star, Suniel Shetty. She will also feature in the much-anticipated movie Indian 2 co-starring Kamal Haasan, Nedumudi Venu and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The actress will be venturing into the Hindi Film Industry again with Mumbai Saga which features an ensemble cast including Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, Gulshan Grover, Pankaj Tripathi and others in the lead roles.

