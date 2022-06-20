PHOTO: Kajal Aggarwal's father-in-law dons the chef's hat for the actress and his grandson Neil

Kajal Aggarwal celebrated her 37th birthday yesterday, and it was also Father's Day on Sunday. Wishing her father-in-law on the occasion, the Hey Sinamika actress penned on her Instagram handle, "Happy Father's Day papa! We love you!" In the picture shared by her, he can be seen with his grandson Neil Kitchlu. He is seen pretending to cook and Kajal Aggarwal is visibly ecstatic.

In the meantime, Dulquer Salmaan penned a lovely birthday post for his Hey Sinamika co-star. The Salute star wrote in his post, "Wishing you a very happy birthday Kajal! This year is already special may it be the best yet. Lots of love to you Gautam and Neil."

Check out the post below:

Others including the National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh also wished the stunner on her special day. The Mahanati actress wrote on Instagram, "Wishing you and your family a gorgeous year ahead. Special hugs to Neil."

Previously, Kajal Aggarwal also posted some snippets from her pre-birthday celebrations with businessman beau Gautam Kitchlu. A few days ago, she dropped a couple of ravishing pictures on the photo-sharing app. The new mommy can be seen enjoying some exquisite dishes and beverages during her birthday dinner date with her husband.

Post welcoming her baby boy Neil on the 19th of April, Kajal Aggarwal is spending all her time with her little bundle of joy, and hubby Gautam Kitchlu. However, she keeps entertaining the fans with adorable updates from her family time.

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal has taken a short sabbatical from work to focus on motherhood right now. The actress last appeared in the theatres with the romantic drama, Hey Sinamika. Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari played the lead in the flick, which was out in the cinema halls on 3 March this year. Now, the movie buffs are impatiently waiting for her next project.

