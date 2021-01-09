PHOTO: Kalidas Jayaram has a fanboy moment with Thalapathy Vijay; Says ‘Master’ meets student

Taking to his Instagram space, Kalidas Jayaram shared a photo with Thalapathy Vijay and shared how he had a fan boy moment.

Kalidas Jayaram’s recent anthology Paava Kadhaigal grabbed attention from the fans and critics of Kollywood. He was lauded for his role as Sathaar in the portion titled Thangam. Celebrities across the country lauded Kalidas’ tremendous acting skill in the portion. Now, he had a fanboy moment with Thalapathy Vijay. Taking to his Instagram space, Kalidas Jayaram shared a photo with Vijay, where he was seen holding Kalidas.

Sharing the photo, Kalidas wrote, “Just when you thought things couldn’t get any better #master meets #student Thank you Vijay sir for taking the time and effort, means a lot”. Kalidas had also acted in yet another Tamil anthology titled Putham Pudhu Kaalai, which was also directed by Sudha Kongara. Kollywood movie buffs are eagerly waiting to see the actor to announce his next Tamil film.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in the college drama Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film will hit the big screens on January 13. It has Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady, while Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, Gauri Kishan will be seen playing crucial roles. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist. Master will lock horns with Silambarasan TR’s Eeswaran, which will be released on January 14. Vijay recently announced that his next film will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and bankrolled by Sun Pictures. It is expected that the film’s female lead and other cast members will be announced by the makers soon.

