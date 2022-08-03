PHOTO: Karthi and Suriya twin in traditional attires as they attend the audio and trailer launch of Viruman

Karthi and Suriya are one of the most successful sibling duos in the South. Recently, these two attended the audio and trailer launch of the Tamil masala flick Viruman. They looked handsome as ever in traditional attires. The Theeran star took to Instagram and dropped a monochrome picture of the two along with the caption, "All set for #Viruman Audio and Trailer launch". Both of them can be seen smiling as they pose together.

Directed by Muthaiah, Selvakumar has cranked the camera for the movie. While Aditi Shankar as the female lead, Prakash Raj, Rajkiran, Saranya Ponvannan, Soori, Karuna, Indraja Robo Shankar, and Myna Nandini will also be seen in pivotal roles, along with the rest. Meanwhile, Karthi is the protagonist of Viruman. Backed by Jyothika and Suriya under their home banner of 2D Entertainment, Yuvan Shankar Raja has rendered the tunes for the flick. The drama is likely to hit the theatres on 12th August this year.

Check out the picture below:

On another front, Suriya is busy filming for his next titled Vaadivaasal. Helmed by Vetrimaaran, the movie is based on CS Chellappa's Tamil book of the same name. It explores the relationship between a Jalikattu Kalai also known as the fighting bull and a common man.

In addition to this, Suriya will also star in Bala's next, Vanangaan. The movie marks the actor and director's collaboration after almost 2 decades They last worked together in the 2003 film, Pithamagan.

National-Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh and Atharvaa will play significant roles in the venture whose shoot is presently underway.