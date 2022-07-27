PHOTO: Karthi 'gets out of his comfort zone', shaves his beard after 6 years; Leaves fans surprised

Our beloved celebrities keep the fans on their toes with their social media posts. This time as well, Kollywood stalwart Karthi has surprised everyone with his latest avatar. He took to Instagram and posted a picture of his clean-shaven look, along with the caption, "Getting out of comfort zone is quite scary but once u do it it’s not so bad...Shaved after 6 years." The Theeran star decided to shave off that beard after 6 long years and all we can say is, that we are glad to see his new avatar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karthi will next headline the Tamil drama, Sardar. The filming of this forthcoming spy action thriller has already been wrapped up and now the post-production work for the movie is underway. The protagonist has even commenced dubbing for the film, in which Karthi will be seen playing a double role. One of these characters is likely to be a cop.

Check out the picture below:

Sardar is all ready to hit the theatres in Telugu and Tamil during Diwali this year. Apart from Karthi, this espionage drama will also see Raashii Khanna, Rajisha Vijayan, Murali Sharma, and Simran in pivotal roles The project will further mark the Tamil debut of Bollywood actor Chunky Panday.

Over and above that, Karthi will also play an important role in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. This historical drama also stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R. Parthiban apart from others.

