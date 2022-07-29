PHOTO: Keerthy Suresh leaves us smitten with her radiant selfie sans-makeup

Keerthy Suresh has time and again left the fans awestruck with her zero-makeup look. Today as well, the Dasara actress dropped another glowing selfie in a no-makeup avatar and her radiant skin was a sight for the sore eyes. A couple of weeks back, the National Award-winning star shared an instant beauty hack to get rid of puffy eyes. She was seen putting on eye patches and even showed the fans the result of this skincare routine. To say the least, it works like a charm.

In the meantime, after the success of her last release Sarkaru Vaari Paata along with Mahesh Babu, Keerthy is working on her next with Natural star Nani. Touted to be an action drama, this highly-discussed flick has been named Dasara. Directed by Srikanth Odela, Sudhakar Cherukuri is backing the project under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas.

Check out the picture below:

Nani will be seen in an intense avatar in his next. In the first look revealed by the makers, he was seen donning dirty clothes, an unkempt beard, and messy hair. The film has been set against the backdrop of a village in Singareni Coal Mines of Godavarikhani, Telangana. Now coming to the technical crew, Santhosh Narayanan is the music director for the film, while Sathyan Sooryan ISC is the cinematographer.

Furthermore, Keerthy Suresh is a part of the political thriller Maamannan. Fahadh Faasil and Vadivel are also a part of the primary cast. Financed by Udhayanidhi Stalin under the banner of Red Giant Movie, the team has recently wrapped up the second schedule of the film in Chennai.

Also Read: Flashback Friday: Rajinikanth shares a THROWBACK PHOTO of playing his 'most loved indoor game- Chess'