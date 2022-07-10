PHOTO: Keerthy Suresh shares her monsoon mantra: 'Keep calm and enjoy the rain’

Monsoon is all about good food. Following this mantra, Keerthy Suresh has also dropped a picture on Instagram, enjoying the rain at home. Posing in an all-white ensemble, she captioned the post, "Keep calm and enjoy the rain!" This social media update makes for a perfect monsoon sight.

Two days back, Keerthy Suresh revealed an instant beauty hack to get rid of those puffy eyes in the morning. The National Award-winning actress dropped a selfie with an eye patch on. The still had her in the car, as she was headed to shoot. She further showed the result of her instant beauty hack and we must say it works like a charm.

Up next, Keerthy Suresh is currently busy with Nani's highly-awaited action drama Dasara. Being made under the direction of Srikanth Odela, the project has been backed by Sudhakar Cherukuri's banner Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas.

The project has been set against the backdrop of a Telangana village near the Singareni Coal Mines in Godavarikhani. Nani will be seen in a mass avatar in the role of Dharani in his first pan-India drama. Dasara is being filmed in Hyderabad right now.

Keerthy Suresh also has the forthcoming political thriller Maamannan in her kitty. With Fahadh Faasil and Vadivel as the protagonist, the venture is being financed by Udhayanidhi Stalin's banner Red Giant Movie.

Coming to the film's technical team, Theni Eswar is the cinematographer and Selva RK is the editor. Additionally, Dhilip Subbarayan is a part of the team as the stunt choreographer, while Sandy master is the dance choreographer. AR Rahman is scoring the tunes for the film.

