PHOTO: Keerthy Suresh takes the first dose of COVID 19 vaccine

Keerthy Suresh recently took to her social media to inform that she has taken the first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine. Take a look.

Amidst the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic, celebrities are getting themselves vaccinated. Recently, South stars including, Nayanthara, her filmmaker boyfriend Vignesh Shivan, Gautham Karthik, and Radhika Apte had taken their first jab of the Coronavirus vaccine. And, the latest celeb to receive it is Keerthy Suresh. The stunning actress took to her social media handles to inform that she has taken the first dose of the vaccine. She also urged everyone to get themselves vaccinated.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Keerthy shared a photo of herself while getting the jab. Alongside it, she wrote, #TakeTheJab.” In the photo, the actress can be seen wearing a blue coloured checkered dress that she styled with a white mask. As soon as she shared the post, her comments section was filled with all hearts. While many users dropped heart emojis, others asked her to stay safe and take care of herself. One netizen commented, “Stay safe take care.” Another wrote, “Take care of your health.”

Take a look at Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram post below:

On the professional front, Keerthy Suresh is one of the most sought-after actresses, as she has many big projects lineup. Among them are Annaatthe with Rajinikanth and Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Mahesh Babu. Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been directed by Parasuram and also stars Nayanthara, Khushbu Sundar and Meena. The second leg of the shooting schedule was recently commenced. The film is slated to hit theatres in January, next year.

Besides this, she also has an upcoming romantic comedy titled Good Luck Sakhi in her kitty.

Also Read: Video: Keerthy Suresh’s Yoga session is both soul filling and rib tickling; Watch

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Share your comment ×