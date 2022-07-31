PHOTO: KGF star Yash relishes some ice cream, wife Radhika Pandit says 'He totally deserves more than a scoop’

KGF star Yash and his better half Radhika Pandit are on an exotic vacation in Italy at the moment and the Sandalwood couple has been blessing our screen with beautiful sneak peeks from their holiday. Recently, the star wife took to Instagram and dropped a cute picture of her hubby relishing a big cone of ice cream. She captioned the photo, "He totally deserves more than a scoop...isn't it!!" The actor was seen donning a blue t-shirt and his signature man bun for his day out in the city.

Prior to this, Yash posted a still with his fans and his wife on the photo-sharing app along with the caption, "Your love for me reaches beyond borders, I accept it with open arms...A huge thank you to these wonderful fans I met from Italy and Bangladesh for staying post working hours and making it special for us." Our Rocky Bhai looked dapper in an all-white look with his signature beard and long hair.

Check out the picture below:

Up next, movie buffs are eagerly waiting for the third installment in the KGF franchise starring Yash as the protagonist. Meanwhile, clearing the air, the makers recently informed that the sequel will not go on floors anytime soon as the production house Hombale Films has many projects on its hands right now.

KGF Chapter 3 was announced at the end of KGF Chapter 2, leaving the audience thrilled. This movie has already managed to create a lot of buzz among the fans, who eagerly look forward to seeing Yash in the Rocky Bhai avatar yet again.

Also Read: Yash drops a pic with his fans and wife Radhika from Italy; Says 'your love for me reaches beyond borders'