PHOTO: Kiccha Sudeep celebrates 49th birthday with Siva Rajkumar and his better half at his residence

Kiccha Sudeep turned 49 yesterday on 2nd September. Marking the special day, Siva Rajkumar visited his residence along with his wife Geetha Siva Rajkumar. Kiccha Sudeep's better half, Priya Sudeep was also a part of the celebration. They even cut the cake for the birthday boy. A picture of them all posing together has made it to the internet. While the Vikrant Rona actor is looking all handsome in a black sweatshirt and blue denim. His designer shades added to his charm.

During our exclusive interview, when asked Sudeep about single screens shutting down in Karnataka and what precautions the industry is taking to revive theatres. To this, he replied, "Reviving theatres is totally in the hands of viewers, also who need to come to theatres and not just stick to ott platforms. though ott platforms are very beautiful platforms and I totally agree. But reviving cannot happen with only one-hand clapping. One hand being the film industry (includes directors, writers, actors producers) and there's one big hand which can clap together, are the viewers. Reviving of theatres is not in our hand. People are still making films and there are 60-70 films releasing from each industry every day. But what is happening? People are not coming to the theatres and then suddenly, don't say cinemas are not good. But since OTT is happening, people know in 2-3 weeks it will come there."

