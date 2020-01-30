PHOTO: Lucifer star Mohanlal is all pumped up post his morning workout session

Ittymaani: Made in China actor Mohanlal shared a picture of himself on his official Instagram account post his morning workout session. Check it out.

The Ittymaani: Made in China actor Mohanlal shared a picture of himself on his official Instagram account post his morning workout session. The Lucifer star looks all pumped up after his workout. The star is gearing up for the release of his film called Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. The teaser of the south drama was released recently by the makers of the film. The fans and film audience gave the Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham's teaser a big thumbs up. The Malayalam megastar will be seen as a naval chief.

Mohanlal will be essaying the role of the Kunjali Marakkar IV who happens to be the fourth Muslim naval chief of the Zamorin. Previously the makers of the magnum opus had released the first look of the south megastar Mohanlal and the fans could not stop gushing about the actor's first look which was intriguing. The south megastar will be seen as a brave and fearless naval chief. The film, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is helmed by ace director Priyadarshan. The south director had previously helmed the blockbuster film called Bhool Bhulaiyaa with and Vidya Balan. Now, with Mohanlal, Priyadarshan hopes to strike a chord with the audience members and the fans.

The film will also feature south siren Keerthy Suresh in a key role. The first look of the Mahanati actress was unveiled recently. The south diva looks mesmerizing in her Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham avatar. The film will hit the big screen on March 26. The fans and followers of the south superstar Mohanlal cannot wait to watch the film on the big screen, as the film happens to be one of the most anticipated flicks from the south industry.

