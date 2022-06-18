PHOTO: Mahesh Babu and family complete the Milano leg of their dreamy vacay; Share a goofy selfie

Post the success of his last release, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh Babu took off for a long holiday with his better half Namrata Shirodkar and kids Sitara and Gautam. The family has been exploring Europe from Switzerland to Italy during their most recent vacay. However, the Milano leg of their dreamy trip is near its end.

The former beauty queen dropped a fun selfie with her husband and kids on her Instagram account, along with the caption, "Last dinner in Milano! Museums meals with phenomenal food and taste!! These kids have graduated Michelin meals... I must say no more spaghetti and pasta."

Check out the picture below:

The couple has dropped several insights into their fun vacation on social media. Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram handle and posted a series of family pictures with his wife and kids. Namrata Shirodkar and Gautam can be seen smiling for the camera, while Mahesh Babu and Sitara goof around with funny faces. The actor captioned the post as, "my tribe."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu has joined forces with director Trivikram Srinivas for his next. Tentatively titled SSMB28, the project marks the third collaboration between Mahesh Babu and the filmmaker. The duo earlier worked together in the 2005 film Athadu and the 2010 movie Khaleja. Pooja Hegde has been roped in as the female lead in SSMB28. S Radhakrishna (China Babu) is bankrolling the film under Haarika & Hassine Creations, while Smt Mamatha Presents it. Mahesh Babu is expected to be presented as an unseen character in the drama.

Additionally, Mahesh Babu will also lead RRR director SS Rajamouli's next. The venture is currently in the discussion stage. It is reported that the film could be based on African Jungle Adventure. The other details about the movie's cast and crew are still under wrap.

