PHOTO: Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's Milan vacay is all about 'summer air and freedom'

Mahesh Babu is presently touring Europe with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids Sitara and Gautam. The lovebirds have been treating the fans with some glimpses from their lavish vacay. Recently, the former beauty queen dropped a cute selfie with the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor and captioned it, "Summer air, freedom and us! #MomentsInMilan."

Earlier today, Namrata Shirodkar posted another fun family selfie with her husband and kids on Instagram. This still included the caption, "Last dinner in Milano! Museums meals with phenomenal food and taste!! These kids have graduated Michelin meals... I must say no more spaghetti and pasta."

Check out the picture below:

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu also graced the internet with a family photograph. While Namrata Shirodkar and Gautam can be seen smiling in the photo, Mahesh Babu and Sitara are making funny faces. He titled the picture, "my tribe." The netizens are in awe of these adorable updates by the couple and have been showering it with love in the comment section.

Coming to his work, Mahesh Babu will next collaborate with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas for the flick tentatively titled SSMB28. This yet-to-be-titled drama marks the third professional association between Mahesh Babu and the director.

The actor and maker had earlier joined hands for the 2005 film Athadu and the 2010 movie Khaleja. Produced by S Radhakrishna (China Babu) under the banner of Haarika & Hassine Creations, Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde has been paired opposite the superstar in the movie. Mahesh Babu is likely to play an unattempted character in SSMB28.

Furthermore, Mahesh Babu will also play the protagonist in Baahubali director SS Rajamouli's forthcoming drama. The film is currently in the discussion stage, although it is believed that the venture could be based on African Jungle Adventure. Further details about the movie's cast and crew have not been revealed yet.

