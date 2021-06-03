PHOTO: Mahesh Babu pampers his daughter Sitara with morning cuddles

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara has got a wake-up mantra and the latest photo of the father-daughter duo reveals it all.

Superstar Mahesh Babu is one doting father as he makes sure to spend enough time with his kids Sitara and Gautam even when he is at home. The Maharshi actor not only showers them with fancy and expensive gifts but also takes some time out from his work to be with them. He has made the best use of pandemic lockdown by being on their side all the time. From swimming together on weekends to enjoying indoor games and watching movies, they have done it all during the lockdown.

Recently, Namrata Shirodkar treated us with another photo of Mahesh Babu pampering his darling daughter Sitara with some morning cuddles. Sitara has got a wake-up mantra and the latest photo of the father-daughter duo reveals it all. Sharing the photo, Namrata wrote, "Cuddles early mornings is a must !!we can’t wake up otherwise ...." followed by hashtags #wakeupmantra #babyinarms #love." Fans of the actor have been showering the photo with a lot of heart emotions. Super cute, isn't it?

Take a look:

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will resume shooting his upcoming project, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Once things are back to normal, the actor will join the team for an important schedule in Hyderabad. Directed by Parasuram and jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment, the film stars Keerthy Suresh in the female lead role.

Also Read: Producer KL Narayana REACTS to rumours of teaming up with SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's mega project

Mahesh Babu and maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli are also teaming up for a project. The official announcement on the same will be made soon this month.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×