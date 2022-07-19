PHOTO: Mahesh Babu poses with wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara, calls it 'One with the fam'

Mahesh Babu was recently on a family vacation with his wifey Namrata Shirodkar and his kids Gautam and Sitara. However, it looks like the Spyder star is still in holiday mode. He recently took to his Instagram account and dropped a selfie with his loved ones. The photo included his better half and daughter, along with many others, and also included the caption, "One with the fam" along with a heart emoji".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu is all geared up to commence work on his next with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas. The bankable actor and director duo have reunited after around 12 years. The pre-production work for the project temporarily named SSMB28 is currently underway. The makers recently informed that the regular shoot for this highly-awaited drama will begin in August this year and the movie will reach the big screens in the Summer of 2023.

Check out the post below:

Prior to this, Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas proved the worth of their pairing by giving two blockbusters like Athadu and Khaleja. Trivikram has already penned an appealing script for SSMB28 and it is believed to have something for all sections of society.

With the Beast actress Pooja Hegde as the female lead, Mahesh Babu will be seen in a fresh avatar in the movie. These two have earlier shared screen space in the 2019 film Maharshi.

Billed as a mass entertainer with a unique concept, the venture is being backed by S Radhakrishna under Tollywood’s most happening production house Haarika & Hassine Creations.

Coming to the film's technical crew, S Thaman is the music composer and PS Vinod is the cinematographer. While Naveen Nooli is the editor, AS Prakash is the art director.

Also Read: Someone please cast them: Fans hail Samantha's quirkiness & chemistry with Akshay Kumar on Koffee With Karan 7