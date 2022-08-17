PHOTO: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran get together with team L2: Empuraan; Lucifer sequel shoot soon?

Superstar Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran charmed their way into our hearts with the 2022 laughter ride, Bro Daddy. As the fans wait to see this dynamic duo on the big screens yet again, the Kaduva star has shared a picture with the team of their much-anticipated drama, L2: Empuraan on Instagram. Twinning with the superstar and the rest of the team in black, he captioned the still, "#L2E. Team."

Prithviraj Sukumaran made his directorial debut in 2019 with the film Lucifer, starring him and Mohanlal. This political action thriller became a massive Malayalam hit. Given the tremendous success of the venture, the makers are now working on the sequel titled L2: Empuraan.

Check out the picture below:

Not too long ago, the Jana Gana Mana actor confirmed the film in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. He further added that the movie will go on floors by this year. The flick is once again expected to see Mohanlal essaying the role of Stephen Nedumpally aka Khureshi Ab'raam. In addition to this, Lucifer is also getting a Telugu remake with Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead. With Lady Superstar as the female lead, the movie is named Godfather.

Apart from L2: Empuraan, Prithviraj Sukumaran will be a part of Blessy's directorial Aadujeevitham. He will be seen as a migrant worker in Saudi Arabia, who gets stranded in the middle of the desert. His other films include Alphonse Putharen's Gold along with Nayanthara and Tyson with KGF makers Hombale Films.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal's lineup includes Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure, Alone, Monster, Olavum Theeravum and Ram, along with the rest.