PHOTO: Mohanlal poses in the Aaraattu avatar and his swag steals the show

Superstar Mohanlal is gearing up for his action drama Aaraattu and the fans cannot wait to see their beloved actor on the big screen. Keeping in tune with his character in the film, he shared a dapper photo on his social media account. The actor is seen in a red kurta and mundu while posing in front of a car. His swag in this latest still cannot be missed.

Mohanlal will be play a never before seen avatar in his latest venture. Going by the recently released trailer , the actor will be performing some high-octane action sequences in his next. He will be seen picking a fight with the mafia, taking them all single-handedly on the way.

Check out the post below:

The B. Unnikrishnan directorial has received a U certificate from the Censor Board. With Mohanlal as the lead, the project also stars Shraddha Srinath, Ramachandra Raju, Nedumudi Venu, Siddique, Prabhakar, Vijayaraghavan, Saikumar, Indrans, Malavika Menon, Swasika and Rachana Narayanankutty in crucial roles.

Rahul Raj has scored the background music for Mohanlal’s next and the storyline for this edge-of-a-seat entertainer has been written by Udaykrishna. Vijay Ulaganath has done the cinematography for the project. Aaraattu will be hitting the theatres on 18 February

The actor has some other projects in the pipeline. He will be a part of Vysakh next titled Monster. Mohanlal will also star in P. Anil’s directorial Bharath Rathna. The film is slated to be out in theatres on 5 March. Meanwhile, the superstar is also busy with his first directorial Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. The film is based on Jijo Punnoose’s novel of the same name.