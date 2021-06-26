  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTO: Nani receives his first jab of COVID 19; Urges his followers to stay safe by taking the vaccination

Nani took to his Instagram space and shared a photo while revealing that he has taken his first Covid jab.
6401 reads Mumbai
PHOTO: Nani receives his first jab of COVID 19; Urges his followers to stay safe by taking the vaccination PHOTO: Nani receives his first jab of COVID 19; Urges his followers to stay safe by taking the vaccination
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Tollywood Superstar Nani took to his Instagram space on Saturday (June 26) to announce to his fans and followers that he has received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. He also shared a photo of himself getting the jab. Sharing the photo, Nani urged his followers to take the jab to keep themselves safe. He captioned it, “Our options: A. We vaccinate and stay safe. B. We stay safe by getting vaccinated. Choose one”.

Even before this, Nani has been requesting people to wear face masks and maintain social distancing in order to stay safe. Meanwhile, on the work front, Nani was last seen in director Mohan Krishna Indraganti's V, which had a direct release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. He has three films in the pipeline which are at different stages of production. His next release will be director Shiva Nirvana's Tuck Jagadish.

See the post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nani (@nameisnani)

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia looks dreamy in a pink dress as she poses for an adorable photo; Take a look

The film’s release has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Nani also recently announced his next production venture. Announcing the film titled Meet Cute, Nani shared a photo with Satyaraj and wrote, “Wall Poster Cinema Production No 4 #MeetCute A new journey begins today :)) This one’s special for more than one reason. @mail2ganta @lightsmith83 @VijaiBulganin @vinay2780 @artkolla @Garrybh88 @PrashantiTipirn @walpostercinema”. It is expected that more details about the film will be announced in the upcoming days.

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
Mahesh Babu lauds Nani's music video for frontline workers Daree Leda; Says 'full of heart'
Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni to co produce Deepthi Ganta’s maiden Telugu film Meet Cute
Nani reveals he'll do 'something special' for real heroes; Here's a glimpse of it
Tuck Jagadish: Makers of Nani starrer refute rumours of film's OTT release
Actor TNR Passes Away: Nani is shocked; Offers condolences and strength to the family
2 Years of Jersey: Fans celebrate Nani's National Award winning film's anniversary; Call it a masterpiece
close