PHOTO: Nani receives his first jab of COVID 19; Urges his followers to stay safe by taking the vaccination

Tollywood Superstar Nani took to his Instagram space on Saturday (June 26) to announce to his fans and followers that he has received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. He also shared a photo of himself getting the jab. Sharing the photo, Nani urged his followers to take the jab to keep themselves safe. He captioned it, “Our options: A. We vaccinate and stay safe. B. We stay safe by getting vaccinated. Choose one”.

Even before this, Nani has been requesting people to wear face masks and maintain social distancing in order to stay safe. Meanwhile, on the work front, Nani was last seen in director Mohan Krishna Indraganti's V, which had a direct release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. He has three films in the pipeline which are at different stages of production. His next release will be director Shiva Nirvana's Tuck Jagadish.

The film’s release has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Nani also recently announced his next production venture. Announcing the film titled Meet Cute, Nani shared a photo with Satyaraj and wrote, “Wall Poster Cinema Production No 4 #MeetCute A new journey begins today :)) This one’s special for more than one reason. @mail2ganta @lightsmith83 @VijaiBulganin @vinay2780 @artkolla @Garrybh88 @PrashantiTipirn @walpostercinema”. It is expected that more details about the film will be announced in the upcoming days.

