PHOTO: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan twin in black as they enjoy a fun evening with friends

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are an inspiration for all the couples out there. The filmmaker loves to share sneak peeks from his time with his ladylove on social media, and the fans cannot get enough. Recently, he dropped a picture from a fun evening with his better half and friends on Instagram. The power couple is all smiles as they twin in black and pose with their friends.

On the other hand, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, director Gautham Menon explained that the upcoming documentary, "Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale", is not a wedding movie, but a film on the Lady Superstar. He further revealed that it will incorporate Nayanthara's childhood memories and her journey in the entertainment industry, along with a few glimpses from her fairytale wedding. He was quoted saying, “Many initially thought that I'm directing their wedding movie but it is a documentary with Netflix that will be all about Nayanthara. She is called Lady Superstar for a reason and we are living up to it. Right from her childhood journey to now, we have included everything. You will get to see a lot of childhood photos, and moments of her also. Vignesh is also a part of it. We are still working on it."

