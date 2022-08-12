PHOTO: New-mommy Kajal Aggarwal is all smiles as nephew Ishaan and son Neil play together

Kajal Aggarwal makes headlines with her every post with baby boy Neil Kichlu . The most recent social media update by the new mother is also simply cuteness personified. She took to Instagram and shared a picture with little Neil and nephew Ishaan Valecha. She can be seen smiling as the big brother Ishaan hold his baby brother. This candid picture of the Mersal star with her two bundles of joy will definitely bring a smile to your face.

Yesterday, the Magadheera star posted another still with her baby boy and it was connected with SS Rajamouli's blockbuster drama, Baahubali. She recreated the iconic scene from the flick where little Mahendra Baahubali puts his feet on Kattappa's forehead. Neil can be seen putting his feet on her head in the photograph captioned, "@ssrajamouli sir, this is Neil's & my dedication to you. How could we not."

Up next, Kajal Aggarwal recently announced that she will be resuming work on Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 from the 13th of September this year. The sequel to the 1996 blockbuster hit Indian was halted after a massive accident on the sets of this forthcoming action thriller. This unfortunate incident which took place in February 2020 resulted in the deaths of a few crew members.

Kamal Haasan was questioned about reviving Indian 2 during an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, to which he said, “Indian 2 will happen. We are all working on it, we are all talking to Lyca Production. They are also keen to shoot, so now it’s just a question of getting everything together on the logistic front.”

