Photo of the day: Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan's delightful moment at Akkineni Nageswara Rao 100th birthday celebrations

It was a delightful moment when Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan shook hands with each other at Akkineni NageswaraRao Garu's 100th birthday celebrations today, September 20. Fans of both stars were thrilled to see them together and the picture of them shaking hands quickly went viral on social media. It's always great to see big stars coming together and showing their respect for each other. The event must have been a memorable one for the entire Tollywood industry but this moment made it even more special for everyone involved.

Despite being two of the biggest stars in the Telugu film industry, they share a great camaraderie off-screen. Fans of both stars love seeing them together and often speculate about them working together in a film. In fact, in 2021, there were speculations that they might collaborate for a multi-starrer.

Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan, both have immense respect for each other's work and it's always heartwarming to see them supporting each other. Their friendship is a great example of how stars can be friends in the competitive world of showbiz.

From Ram Charan to Mahesh Babu, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya, many celebs graced the unveiling of a golden statue of late legendary actor-filmmaker Akkineni Nageswara Rao at the Annapurna Studios today.

September 20 marks the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary Indian film actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao. On this special occasion, fans and admirers of ANR are remembering him and paying tribute to his remarkable legacy. Apart from acting, ANR was also a producer and a recipient of several awards, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and the National Film Award for Best Actor.

