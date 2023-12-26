Photo of the day: Ram Charan cradles daughter Klin Kaara in his arms, wife Upasana cherishes the moment

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela are perhaps one of the most adored couples from the Telugu film industry. The duo, who recently became parents, often take to social media to showcase their love for each other, giving fans a little glimpse into their lives.

Christmas, this year, was no different. Upasana took to her social media to share an absolutely awe-inspiring image of the mega power famIly. The picture showed Ram Charan cradling their daughter Klin Kaara, as the lovely mother stood by cherishing the moment. Upasana was also seen holding their adorable pet dog, Rhyme Konidela. Ram Charan was seen donning a classy black suit, while Upasana opted for a radiant red dress, matching the theme of the season.

More about Ram Charan and Upasana’s relationship

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni tied the knot on June 14th, 2012, and have been on a remarkable journey since then. This year, on June 20th, the couple welcomed their little bundle of joy, Klin Kaara Konidela to the world.

Ram Charan on the workfront

Ram Charan is currently working on S. Shankar’s maiden Telugu venture titled Game Changer. The film has been written by Karthuk Subbaraj, and features an ensemble cast including Kiara Advani, Jayaram, SJ Suryah, Sunil, and many more in prominent roles. It is reported that the film will be a political action thriller, and will have the Rangasthalam actor playing the role of an IAS officer.

The film has been bankrolled by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations and Thaman S composes the music for the film. The camera has been cranked by ace cinematographer S Thirunavukkarasu while Shameer Muhammed takes care of the film’s editing.

Apart from Game Changer, Ram Charan is also slated to be working with Buchi Babu Sena for a film tentatively titled RC16. Although not a lot of information regarding the film is available at present, it is understood that the film will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers in tandem with Sukumar Writings and Vriddhi Cinemas.

