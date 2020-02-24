PHOTO: Pawan Kalyan congratulates south actor Nithiin on the success of his film Bheeshma

Power Star of the south film industry, Pawan Kalyan congratulated Nithiin for the success of his film Bheeshma with a bouquet of flowers.

The Power Star of the south film industry, Pawan Kalyan congratulated Nithiin who is the lead actor of the film Bheeshma, with a bouquet of flowers. The south star Nithiin shared pictures with the actor turned politician. The Bheeshma actor shared a sweet post on his Instagram account and captained it saying Power Star congratulating the team of Bheeshma for its success is a priceless moment. The south drama also featured the Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna. The fans and audience members loved every bit of the film.

Be it the first look of the Venky Kudumula directorial or the trailer of the film, the fans have appreciated the film. Many followers of the lead pair, took to their social media handles, to comment about the film post its release. The songs of the Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has proved to be a super hit among the music lovers. The film audiences are now waiting to see the actor Nithiin's next film. The south star made headlines recently when he shared pictures from his engagement ceremony with Shalini. The fans and followers of the Bheeshma star congratulated him on his engagement. The fans were delighted to see the candid pictures from the ceremony.

Check out the post by Nithiin:

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna has some interesting projects coming up, and the fans are eagerly looking forward to an update. The south film Bheeshma is doing well at the box office, and the fans are especially talking about the sizzling chemistry between the film's lead actors.

