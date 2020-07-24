PHOTO: Pawan Kalyan, Trivikram Srinivas & China Babu take part in Nithiin's Pellikoduku function

The couple will tie the knot on July 26. Nithiin and Shalini have known each other for the last four years.

Taking to his Instagram profile, Tollywood star Nithiin shared a photo of his Pellikoduku function. In the photo, Tollywood power star Pawan Kalyan, director Trivikram Srinivas and China Babu were seen along with Nithiin. Sharing the photo, Ni9thiin wrote, “A Big BIGGGG thanku from the bottom of my heart to our POWERSTAR and TRIVIKAM garu and ChinaBabu garu for comin over and blessin me today on my pellikoduku func!! Really means a lot to me”.

In the photo, Nithiin was seen in traditional attire, while Pawan Kalyan was seen in a dothi and kurta. A couple of days back, Nithiin and Shalini exchanged the rings in a pre-wedding event. Photos of the event took over the internet instantly and fans of the actor marveled at how great the couple looked during the event. After the event, Shalini was spotted outside Nithiin’s residence, as she took part in a ceremony there. Celebrities and fans sent their heartfelt wishes to the couple on social media.

The couple will tie the knot on July 26. Nithiin and Shalini have known each other for the last four years. Both their families agreed immediately when they told them about their liking for each other. Earlier, media reports suggested that the couple would tie the knot in Dubai. However, the wedding was delayed and it is happening in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

