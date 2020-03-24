PHOTO: Pooja Hegde enjoys some delicious food; says will come out chubby post the quarantine period

The actress who also featured in Bollywood films like Mohenjo Daro opposite Hrithik Roshan and Housefull 4 mentions in the post that the glow of all the carbs that she is having will be great.

The south flick is helmed by director Radha Krishna Kumar. The actress was recently in Georgia, shooting for the Prabhas starrer. There is no update on what characters the lead pair of the film Jaan is essaying. But, the fans are eagerly looking forward to witnessing the sizzling between Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. The actress had previously shared some fun pictures while she was in Georgia shooting for the Prabhas starrer.

Check out the post by Pooja Hegde

The gorgeous diva makes sure that her fans and followers get a glimpse of her life. The fans of the sultry diva Pooja Hegde are delighted every time she shares a candid picture on her Instagram account. The actress got a lot of appreciation and love from the fans and film audiences for her brilliant performance in the Allu Arjun film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film was helmed by Trivikram Srinivas.

