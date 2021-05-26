PHOTO: Pooja Hegde masters her skills in cooking; Look what's cooking in her kitchen

Pooja Hegde today took to her social media to share a picture of her enjoying cooking some yummy food.

After recovering from COVID-19, Pooja Hegde is keeping her occupied and positive by taking up activities like cooking, reading and exercise. Of late, she is mastering yet another skill in the lockdown that is cooking. The Radhe Shyam actress has often shared glimpses of her activities in the lockdown. Pooja, today took to her social media to share a picture of her enjoying cooking some yummy food. One can see, dressed in a yellow full sleeves t-shirt and denim shorts, Pooja is tossing potatoes with some noodles next. Captioning the image, she wrote, "Lockdown experiments."

Clearly, she is enjoying every bit of her new learning experiences. Along with yoga, vinyl records, meditation, learning about K-pop with her bestie and reading scripts, food experiments are the latest addition to Pooja's lockdown activities. Pooja had shared a few photos with her bestie recently and wrote, "Twinning with the pup." The girls had a gala time together at home as they bonded over food and K-Pop music.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) On the professional front, Hegde will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus with . She is also looking forward to the grand release of her Pan-India film, Radhe Shyam with Prabhas and Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni. She plays a cameo in Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's Acharya.

Pooja Hegde is making a comeback to Tamil cinema with Thalapathy Vijay starrer untitled film. The makers of the film have kickstarted the shoot already and is being directed by Nelson Dhilipkumar.

She has bagged a big Bollywood project opposite titled, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

