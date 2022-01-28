PHOTO: Pooja Hegde nails the airport look in white high neck & black jeans, looks stunning

Pooja Hegde never misses to dazzle us with her amazing fashion sense. It may be a simple dress, workout attire, or a high-end ensemble, the Radhe Shyam actress slays in every look she tries on. Recently Pooja Hegde was spotted at the Mumbai Airport wearing a gorgeous white high-neck paired with black pants and black boots. The star looked absolutely stunning rocking the airport look.

Pooja Hegde is one of the few stars who are known for both their looks and acting prowess. One of the main reasons for her appearance is the actress’s fitness regime. The star is frequently papped after her pilates session and all we can say is that the hard work is paying off. Pooja Hegde hardly ever misses a day without her gym time. At times, the actress showcases her toned body in some sizzling pictures. These pictures shared by her on social media are adored by the fans and they just cannot get enough of it. The star makes every appearance she makes on and off camera count.

Check out the pictures below: