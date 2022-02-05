PHOTO: Pooja Hegde rises the temperature as she slays in a white beachwear

Pooja Hegde has once again made heads turn with her sizzling photograph. Raising the temperature, the Radhe Shyam actress posed in a white open weave beachwear. This mesmerising still was captioned by the star as, “And then the sun…set…” Yes, Pooja looked absolutely stunning but what made this click a little more attractive is her smile.

The actress has been constantly keeping the fashion police on their toes with her chic dressing sense. From ethnic to gym wear, and casual attire, there is nothing this dive cannot slay in. Pooja has not just impressed us with her style statement but is also has been killing it on the work front.

Check out the post below:

Pooja also will be teaming up with superstar Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas for the project tentatively titled SSMB28. The venture was announced with a grand launch ceremony. The event was attended by Namrata Shirodkar, Pooja Hegde, and director Trivikram and the pictures from the ceremony have been circulating on social media.

While Pooja Hegde, Namrata Shirodkar sounded the clapboard for the muhurtham shot, Suresh Chukkapalli switched on the camera. The Beast actress chose to don a pink ethnic ensemble paired with beautiful jhumkas. She absolutely stole the cake with her charismatic presence.

Another good news for Pooja Hegde fans. The makers of Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam have finally announced that the highly awaited project will be out in theatres on 11 March. Audiences will get to experience the romantic drama on the big screens after much delay.

