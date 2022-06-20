PHOTO: Pooja Hegde shares a goofy selfie as she returns from the sets of Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

The Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde has commenced the shoot of the second schedule of Salman Khan starrer Hindi drama, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The diva is presently filming for this highly-anticipated flick in Hyderabad. Recently, the Beast actress dropped a lovely selfie from the car as she returned from the sets. Posing in a printed dress, she titled the still, "When afternoons become ur morning #nightshoots." She further added a sleepy emoji to the Instagram update.

The latest schedule of the movie will reportedly conclude by 21st June this year. There are also two foreign schedules on the cards for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which are expected to be finalised soon.

Check out the picture below:

On another hand, in an exclusive Instagram Live with Pinkvilla, the actress spoke about the script of the movie. She revealed, "It's a romantic film. It's going to be a fun film and I can't wait to start shooting it. Once I got to know that I was doing the movie, I got so excited but then, they gave me a brief narration of the film and I was even more excited after listening to that! I hope it does well. You can never tell which film is going to change your life or change your career but I am really grateful to have been given the opportunity to be a part of the film."

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde also has Puri Jagannadh's pan-India drama Jana Gana Mana alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the making right now. She will also share the screen with superstar Mahesh Babu in Trivikram Srinivas's directorial SSMB28.

