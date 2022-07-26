PHOTO: Pooja Hegde shows how she indulges in 'some pouting in the middle of her retail therapy'

Pooja Hedge knows how to maintain a perfect work-life balance. The Radhe Shyam star has taken a short break from her busy schedule and is enjoying some me time in London. During her trip, the diva went on a shopping spree, and as is the case with most of us, she stopped to take a selfie. She captioned the photo, "Some pouting in the middle of some retail therapy."

Prior to this, Pooja Hedge shared a cute picture of herself relishing ice cream during her vacation on the photo-sharing app. She opted for a yellow dress as her outfit of the day. This appetizing photograph was captioned, "Softies have my heart". The movie buffs have been showering the comment section of these vacay posts with love and admiration. The Beast star also does not shy away from giving the fans glimpses of her downtime.

Check out the picture below:

Up next, Pooja Hegde has a number of exciting movies in the making. She will work alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the pan-India flick, Jana Gana Mana. This action entertainer is being helmed by Liger maker Puri Jagganadh. She has also been roped in as the leading lady for Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB28. This yet-to-be-titled drama will be directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Besides the South, Pooja Hedge is also ready to star in two Bollywood projects. She will share screen space with Salman Khan in the forthcoming flick Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Her B-town lineup also includes Rohit Shetty's next titled Cirkus along with Ranveer Singh.

