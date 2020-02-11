PHOTO: Pooja Hegde writes a heartwarming message on her mother's birthday; calls her an inspiration

The Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actress Pooja Hegde shared a heart-warming message on her mother's birthday. Check it out.

The Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actress Pooja Hegde shared a heart-warming message on her mother's birthday. The south siren shared a picture with her mother, and called her an inspiration and motivation. The Gaddalakonda Ganesh actress Pooja Hegde wrote that her mother is her strength. The actress further writes that her mother believes in her and her brother, in all their endeavours. The southern beauty is currently riding high on the success of her recent release, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo starring Allu Arjun in the lead. The film was a blockbuster hit at the box office.

The sultry siren, was seen in a very classy look. The lead pair of the Trivikram Srinivas, was the talk of the town ever since the film was announced. The southern film, proved to be a mega success among the fans and film audience. The fans could not stop gushing about the film and the lead pair's sizzling chemistry. The actress will reportedly feature in some interesting projects. The fans are eagerly waiting to see the dazzling diva Pooja Hegde on the silver screen. Pooja Hegde had also featured in Bollywood films like Housefull 4 and Mohenjo Daro opposite .

The actress featured in south flicks like Maharshi, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, Duvvada Jagannadham and Rangasthalam. The stunning actress Pooja Hegde has a massive fan following on her social media account. The fans are delighted every time the stunner shares a picture of herself. Pooja Hegde will feature in an upcoming film called Jaan, opposite Baahubali actor Prabhas.

