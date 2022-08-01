PHOTO: Pranitha Subhash names her little bundle of joy 'Arna'; Reveals her baby girl's face
Pranitha Subhash took to Instagram and informed fans she has named her baby girl Arna. The actress further revealed the face of her little one for the first time.
Pranitha Subhash is currently juggling her responsibilities as a new mother. Ever since she announced the arrival of her baby girl, fans have been eagerly waiting to see the face of the little one. Now, the new mommy has dropped a picture revealing the face of her daughter for the first time.
Check out the post below:
In June this year, Pranitha Subhash announced that she has welcomed her first child with husband Nitin Raju. The Hungama 2 star wrote on the photo-sharing app, "The last few days have been surreal … ever since our baby girl was born...I was really lucky to have a gynecologist mom, but for her, this was the hardest time emotionally. Thankfully we had Dr. Sunil Ishwar and his team at Aster Rv that made sure my delivery was smooth. Also wanted to thank Dr. Subbu, our anesthetist, and his team who made sure the process was as less painful as possible. Can’t wait to share my birth story with you all."
