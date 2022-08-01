PHOTO: Pranitha Subhash names her little bundle of joy 'Arna'; Reveals her baby girl's face

Pranitha Subhash is currently juggling her responsibilities as a new mother. Ever since she announced the arrival of her baby girl, fans have been eagerly waiting to see the face of the little one. Now, the new mommy has dropped a picture revealing the face of her daughter for the first time.

She further informed that the little bundle of joy has been named Arna. The baby girl can be seen posing with a cute headband. She looks enchanting as she rests on a steel bucket with her eyes closed. The netizens were in awe of Arna and flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

Check out the post below:

In June this year, Pranitha Subhash announced that she has welcomed her first child with husband Nitin Raju. The Hungama 2 star wrote on the photo-sharing app, "The last few days have been surreal … ever since our baby girl was born...I was really lucky to have a gynecologist mom, but for her, this was the hardest time emotionally. Thankfully we had Dr. Sunil Ishwar and his team at Aster Rv that made sure my delivery was smooth. Also wanted to thank Dr. Subbu, our anesthetist, and his team who made sure the process was as less painful as possible. Can’t wait to share my birth story with you all."

In the meantime, Pranitha Subhash tied the knot with Bangalore-based businessman Nitin Raju on 30th May 2021. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony as there were COVID-19 restrictions in the country at the time.

The fans are now waiting for the announcement of her next project.

