PHOTO: Pranitha Subhash pens a thank you note to her gynecologist; Shares her pregnancy journey

The new mommy of a baby girl, Pranitha Subhash took to her Instagram handle and penned a thank you note to her gynecologist. The post included a gist of her pregnancy journey. She also dropped another picture from the delivery room, where she is all smiles with her little bundle of joy.

Her nostalgic note went something like this, "Appreciation post for my mum Dr. Jayashri... The best any girl could ask for would be a gynecologist mom. But when a gynecologist has to deal with her own daughter's pregnancy, it’s very very tough emotionally because she knows of the various complications that can possibly happen. I remember this scene from Munna Bhai MBBS where Boman Irani talks about how his hands would shiver if he had to operate on his own daughter...Thank you mummy for making this a peaceful experience.. n it’s only now that I understand why she’s always running to the hospital at odd hours for her own patients because each patient's responsibility is in the hands of her gynaec. It’s only now that I understand why she puts her profession ahead of her personal life, vacations, or any family events."

Check out the post below:

A few days ago, Pranitha Subhash announced the news of welcoming her first child with hubby Nitin. She wrote the following on social media, "The last few days have been surreal … ever since our baby girl was born...I was really lucky to have a gynecologist mom, but for her, this was the hardest time emotionally. Thankfully we had Dr. Sunil Ishwar and his team at Aster Rv that made sure my delivery was smooth. Also wanted to thank Dr. Subbu, our anesthetist, and his team who made sure the process was as less painful as possible. Can’t wait to share my birth story with you all."

Also Read: Kamal Haasan visits Simbu's dad T Rajendar as he heads to US for medical treatment: Comeback with good health