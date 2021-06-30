PHOTO: Prithviraj Sukumaran looks dapper in his new selfie as he travels for shoot

Prithviraj's film Cold Case had a direct release on Amazon Prime and he has a lineup of films in his kitty including Aadujeevitham by Blessy, Vaariyamkunan and Kaduva.

It has been a while since Prithviraj Sukumaran shared his photo on social media. Though the actor has been sharing photos and videos of his films and their updates, the actor has not shared his personal photos for quite some time. Now, Prithviraj took to his Twitter space and shared a selfie while announcing that he is travelling for a shoot. After the second wave hit, the country is slowly getting back to normalcy. With this shooting of films have started and are happening at a brisk pace.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he has a lineup of films in his kitty including Aadujeevitham by Blessy, Vaariyamkunan and Kaduva. Recently, he announced that he will be acting in a film adapted from a short story of Vaikom Basheer Mohammed titled Neelavelicham. It is also expected that more updates about his directorial Empuraan with Mohanlal will be announced soon, as he hinted at the same in his recent post where he shared a photo with Mohanlal.

As far as Kaduva is concerned, the makers recently revealed Prithviraj’s poster for the film. It is expected that the makers of Aadujeevitham will announce the release date soon. He is also acting in the directorial debut of Mohanlal titled Barroz. His film Cold Case had a direct release on Amazon Prime and it is receiving a huge positive response from fans and critics alike.

