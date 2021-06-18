PHOTO: Prithviraj Sukumaran pays tribute to Ayyappanum Koshiyum director Sachy on his first death anniversary

Sachy, who was a critically acclaimed director and writer, passed away on July 18, 2020 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

On the first death anniversary of Ayyappanum Koshiyum director Sachy, Prithviraj Sukumaran paid tribute on his social media space by sharing a throwback photo of the director. In the monochrome photo, Prithviraj can also be seen with Sachy. Sharing the photo, he expressed his respect and admiration for the director. He wrote, “The laughs, the ideas, the stories, the trust. Sachy…one year.”

Sachy, who was a critically acclaimed director and writer, passed away on July 18, 2020 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Sachy was diagnosed with some cardiac-related complications after which he was admitted to a private hospital in Thrissur. He had also undergone a hip-replacement surgery. Following the surgery, he developed complications and was in a critical condition.

The laughs, the ideas, the stories, the trust. Sachy…one year pic.twitter.com/u2HnZms4rU — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) June 18, 2021

Meanwhile, Meanwhile, on the work front, he has a lineup of films in his kitty including Aadujeevitham by Blessy, Vaariyamkunan and Kaduva. Recently, he announced that he will be acting in a film adapted from a short story of Vaikom Basheer Mohammed titled Neelavelicham.

It is also expected that more updates about his directorial Empuraan with Mohanlal will be announced soon, as he hinted at the same in his recent post where he shared a photo with Mohanlal. As far as Kaduva is concerned, the makers recently revealed Prithviraj’s poster for the film. It is expected that the makers of Aadujeevitham will announce the release date soon. He is also acting in the directorial debut of Mohanlal titled Barroz.

