PHOTO: Pushpa director Sukumar visits the sets of Megastar Chiranjeevi's Mega154 in Hyderabad

The maker of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise, Sukumar recently visited the sets of Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming mass entertainer, Chiru154. The filming of this Bobby directorial is taking place in Hyderabad right now. A picture of the filmmaker from the sets has surfaced on social media. In this photo, we can see Bobby showing something to Sukumar, while the latter is watching it keenly.

It is believed that the team is filming some key sequences of the movie during the current schedule. Being made by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the prestigious banner of Mythri Movie Makers, Shruti Haasan has been paired opposite the Megastar as the leading lady, along with Rajendra Prasad and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles.

Check out the picture below:

Chiru154 is billed to be a mass action entertainer full of all the commercial ingredients. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is onboard the project as the music director, while Arthur A Wilson is handling the cinematography.

Niranjan Devaramane is the editor for the flick and Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer. The script for the venture has been written by Bobby himself, while Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy have penned the screenplay.

Adding on, Chiranjeevi also has the political thriller Godfather with Mohan Raja in the lineup. Produced by Konidela Productions and Super Good Films, the project also marks the Tollywood debut of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Also, Lady Superstar Nayanthara will be seen as the female lead in the flick. Meanwhile, Liger maker Puri Jagannadh will also perform a special role in the movie.

Godfather's technical team includes Nirav Shah as the cinematographer and S Thaman as the music director. Jointly financed by RB Choudary and NV Prasad, Konidela Surekha is presenting the flick.

He will also be seen in a mass avatar in Meher Ramesh's next titled Bholaa Shankar.

