PHOTO: Raashii Khanna is feeling 'grumpy & sassy' as she is missing travelling; Says 'take me back'

Raashii Khanna shares her breathtaking photo, while reminiscing her old travelling days. Check out her post below.

Speak of the most talented and versatile actresses of the South Film Industry, Raashii Khanna undoubtedly tops the list. She is among those stars who go to extra lengths to get into the skin of their roles. The Tholi Prema star has many blockbuster films to her credit. Apart from her acting prowess, Raashii is also known for stealing hearts on social media, courtesy her breathtaking photos.

In her latest social media post, the World Famous Lover actress reminisces her old travelling days and said she is feeling grumpy and sassy as she is missing travelling. Raashii took to her Instagram handle and shared a geogeous photo of herself wherein she can be seen sitting and chilling. Alongside the stunning click, the actress wrote, "Travitude.

(n.) when you start to feel grumpy and sassy because you miss travelling. #takemeback." One simply cannot fail to notice Raashi's impeccable fashion sense in the photo. The Sangathamizhan star looked ravishing in a stylish white top, a pair of blue denim that she styled with trendy loose yellow coloured wool shrug.

Take a look at Raashii Khanna's Instagram post below:

On the professional front, Raashii will be seen next in Vikram Kumar's upcoming film, Thank You with Naga Chaitanya. The actress had recently wrapped up the Italy schedule of the movie. The romantic entertainer also stars Avika Gor and Malavika Nair in key roles. Besides this, Raashii also has a slew of interesting projects, including Tughlaq Durbar, Aranmanai 3, Methavi and Bhramam in her kitty.

Also Read| Raashi Khanna says she was constantly thinking about India while shooting in abroad amid Covid 19

Credits :Raashii Khanna Instagram

Share your comment ×