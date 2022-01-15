PHOTO: Raashii Khanna poses in a backless beige dress and jokes ‘did not wake up like this’

Actress Raashii Khanna walked into the weekend with a splendid still. She posed in a backless beige dress and captioned it as, “Did not wake up like this.!” The actress looked absolutely gorgeous in this photograph with minimal makeup and unkempt wavy hair. Payal Rajput commented on the picture with a kiss emoticon.

Raashii Khanna keeps posting in different high-glam looks, giving the fashion police a run for its money. Whether it is traditional attire or a short dress, the star carries every look with such perfection that fans cannot help but praise her. Just a while ago, Raashii shared a breathtaking photograph in a white striped saree with a high bun. The actress looked simply amazing in the ethnic wear. This picture was captioned as, “So grateful for the things that worked out, and even more grateful for the things that didn’t.” Her Instagram account is flooded with such dazzling captures.

Check out the post below:

Now talking about her professional commitments, Raashii Khanna has two projects gearing up for release in 2022. She will appear as the lead in filmmaker Maruthi’s Pakka Commercial. The action-comedy flick has been backed by UV Creations and GA2 Pictures and stars Gopichand alongside Raashii Khanna. The project will be out in theatres on 24 February. Her other project includes Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha directorial Hindi outing Yodha. Produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, Yodha stars Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani as the lead. The film is expected to release by November this year.