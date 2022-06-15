PHOTO: Rajinikanth poses with Sivaji: The Boss director S Shankar as their action drama turns 15

Superstar Rajinikanth has given many blockbuster hits during his career, but one of his most memorable performances was the 2007 action drama, Sivaji: The Boss. As the flick clocks 15 years today, the director of the blockbuster, S Shankar met Thalaiva.

Posting a picture from the meeting on social media, the filmmaker wrote, "Elated to have met our Sivaji the Boss @rajinikanth sir himself on this very memorable day marking #15yearsofSivaji Your Energy, Affection and Positive Aura made my day!" While Rajini Sir was all smiles in a white shirt and mundu, S Shankar went for a brown T-shirt and blue denim.

Released on 15th June 2007, Sivaji: The Boss was bankrolled by AVM Productions. Apart from the protagonist, the action entertainer also had Shriya Saran, with Vivek, Suman, Manivannan, and Raghuvaran in significant roles. The drama received a lot of awards for different departments of the film.

This commercially successful flick follows the life of a well-established software systems architect, Sivaji played by Rajinikanth comes back to India from the United States with the dream of giving the citizens of his country free medical treatment and education. But soon his plans face a halt in the form of the influential political leader, Adiseshan. Shaken by the corrupt system, Sivaji decides to fight the system.

K. V. Anand took care of cinematography for the film, white editing was performed by Anthony Gonsalves. Music maestro A R Rahman scored the tunes for Sivaji: The Boss.

In the meantime, Rajinikanth has teamed up with director Nelson Dilipkumar for his next. A source close to the film reported exclusively to Pinkvilla that it is going to be a typical Nelson Dilipkumar Film, high on content with ample quirky elements. This untitled project is expected to be out in December 2022 or early 2023.

